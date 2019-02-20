Earthquake of magnitude 4 hits Delhi-NCR; tremors also felt in parts of UP

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit several parts of Delhi-NCR around 8am on Wednesday. Reports say the epicenter of the earthquake is Kofarnihon, Tajikistan, with over 10km depth.

There are no reports of any tragedy in the Delhi-NCR region. Reports also suggest tremors were felt between Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut. After tremors were felt in Delhi, netizens took to social media to post picture and videos. More details are awaited.

The Indian Meteorological Department later confirmed that earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred 7:59 on Wednesday, with a depth of 6 km. The main origin of the earthquake in India is believed to be Baghpat ditrict in Uttar Pradesh.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on:20-02-2019, 07:59:32 IST, Lat:28.9 N & Long: 77.3 E, Depth: 6 Km, Region:Distt. Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/IhEwtUWfO0 - India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) February 20, 2019

A Twitter user said that "tremors were quite strong". Another used posted on Twitter, saying he felt tremors in Panipat, Haryana.

#earthquake At 7:59 am in delhi Usually I don't feel it But today I guess tremors were quite strong - (@malik_vedita) February 20, 2019