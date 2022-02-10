scorecardresearch
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub's funds in money laundering case

The money laundering case against Ayyub is based on a September, 2021 FIR of Ghaziabad Police related to alleged irregularities in funds obtained by her from the public for charitable purposes.

The Enforcement Directorate has attached funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore of journalist Rana Ayyub in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged diversion of donor funds for personal use, agency sources said on Thursday.

The agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach a fixed deposit and bank balances in her and her family's name.

The money laundering case against Ayyub is based on a September, 2021 FIR of Ghaziabad Police (Uttar Pradesh) related to alleged irregularities in funds obtained by her from the public for charitable purposes.

