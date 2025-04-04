ED conducts raids against producer of Mohanlal-led 'Empuraan' in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids against Gokulam Gopalam, one of the producers of the Mohanlal-starrer blockbuster actioner L2: Empuraan, and others in connection with a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.

Currently, the raids are being undertaken in Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Kochi (Kerala) under the provisions of FEMA, news agency PTI reported citing official sources.

AM Gopalan, also known as Gokulam Gopalan, owns a chit fund named Sree Gokulam Chits. Sree Gokulam Chits has offices across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Puducherry, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Pondicherry, and Haryana.

L2: Empuraan controversy over 2002 riots depiction

The ED raids against Gopalan and others come at a time when L2: Empuraan, the second part of the Lucifer trilogy, is embroiled in controversy over its criticism of right-wing politics and the covert references to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Given the strong and sustained backlash, Mohanlal expressed regret over the row and assured the controversial parts will be removed from the film.

Replying to CPI(M) MP John Brittas on the issue, Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Thursday said that the censor board never pressured the producers of the film to go for re-censoring.

"There was no censor pressure on the producer of Empuraan. I was the first person to call the producers and ask them to delete my name in the credits of the beginning of the film. This is the truth," Gopi said.

He said that it was the decision of the producer and the lead actor of the film, with the director's permission, to axe 17 portions.

The CBFC has mandated cuts in 24 scenes linked to the communal riots, removing a total of 2 minutes and 8 seconds. The title card ‘2002-India’ is now ‘A few years ago.’

Four scenes depicting violence against women have been cut, and the villain's name changed from ‘Bajrangi’ to Baldev, requiring re-dubbing. The opening ‘thanks card’ to Suresh Gopi has been removed, along with scenes showing vehicles near religious sites and certain dialogue from the villain.

References to the NIA have also been edited out. Producers requested these changes due to protests from Sangh Parivar leaders.

I-T department raid against Gokulam Gopalan in 2017

This, however, is not the first time that Sree Gokulam Chits has come under scrutiny. In April 2017, the Income Tax department searched the chit fund's premises across 3 states for tax evasion.

Income Tax officials reported that the company deliberately concealed substantial income, including recovered bad debts and interest, avoiding taxes on Rs 1,107 crore over five years.

(With inputs from PTI)