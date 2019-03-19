Robert Vadra's interim bail extended till March 25; ED seeks custodial interrogation

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail granted to Robert Vadra till March 25 in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) even as the agency said he was required for custodial interrogation.

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and asked him to join the probe in the matter.

Vadra, husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, had filed an anticipatory bail application in the case linked to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth GBP 1.9 million.

Earlier this month, the Delhi court had extended his protection from arrest till today.

Also Read: Robert Vadra, the flats in London and an endless list of cases

The agency had alleged that Robert Vadra is the "ultimate beneficiary" of London residencies and six flats which were bought by his associates through a web of companies, some of which are allegedly owned by absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and the UAE-based businessman CC Thampi.

It alleged that Vadra and his associates received kickbacks in a petroleum deal inked in 2009 during the UPA regime. The proceeds from this deal were allegedly used by Vadra to buy the plush properties in London.

Meanwhile, ED is scrutinising Bhandari and Thampi for allegedly violating the FEMA Act. It has also written to authorities in London and UAE to collate more information about the said companies which includes their ownership details.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar