‘Educated but not working’: Viral post exposes contradictions in arranged marriage market

A viral account from a matchmaking office is reigniting debate over modern marriage expectations — and the contradictions many professionals say still shape them.

In a recent post on X (formally twitter), Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of KnotDating, recounted a conversation between one of his firm’s relationship managers and the mother of a prospective groom. What seemed at first like a routine matchmaking discussion, he said, quickly exposed a deeper social paradox.

According to Singh, the woman — calling about her son, a high-earning professional — had a detailed checklist for her future daughter-in-law: tall, fair, soft-spoken, and from a “good family.” Such preferences are not unusual in India’s arranged-marriage ecosystem.

What stood out, Singh wrote, was her insistence that while the bride should be well educated and from a reputed college, she should not work after marriage.

When the company suggested considering someone less career-oriented, Singh said the proposal was rejected. The family, he noted, wanted an accomplished, polished woman — but one whose role would ultimately remain confined to the home.

I was sitting in my cabin a few days ago, overhearing one of our relationship managers speaking to a boy’s mother from South Delhi.



Her son earns 73 lakh per annum and works in a reputed company. Good profile. Then she started describing the kind of wife she wants.



The episode, which Singh said took place during a call involving a family from South Delhi, prompted him to reflect on what he described as a persistent mismatch between aspiration and expectation.

“We want the résumé of a corporate achiever and the obedience of the 1950s,” Singh wrote, arguing that such demands reflect a mindset that values women’s education as social capital rather than as a pathway to professional independence.

Education as status, not autonomy?

Singh’s post suggests that for some families, education is viewed less as preparation for a career and more as a marker of refinement, compatibility, and social standing.

He described the request as seeking “an educated, presentable girl who will sit at home, take care of the house, and boost family status,” adding that such attitudes are “not a one-off case” but something his team encounters regularly.

The comments sparked discussion online, with many users saying the story reflected pressures they had personally seen or experienced — particularly in affluent urban circles where traditional expectations coexist with globalised lifestyles.

A familiar tension in a changing marriage market

India’s urban matchmaking landscape has undergone rapid change over the past two decades. Rising female education levels, dual-income households, and shifting ideas about partnership have transformed how many young people approach marriage. Yet, industry insiders say older norms often continue to shape family-led decision-making.

Matchmaking platforms frequently encounter families seeking what Singh described as a “balanced” daughter-in-law — modern in credentials, traditional in role. The expectation, critics argue, places women in a double bind: encouraged to excel academically, but discouraged from exercising that agency after marriage.

Sociologists have long pointed to this phenomenon as a transitional phase in societies experiencing fast economic and cultural change, where symbolic markers of progress — degrees, fluency in English, professional polish — are embraced more quickly than structural shifts in gender roles.