'Either UPI or...': Bengaluru resident's post on auto ride goes viral, leaves netizens fuming

A Bengaluru resident recently revealed in a social media post that he walked away without paying after taking an autorickshaw ride simply because the driver insisted on cash payment and did not accept UPI. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the user said that the driver threatened him a bit.

"Auto guy denied UPI today morning. I said, I am not going to pay cash. He threatened a bit. He had already marked as paid on the app for the ride. I said either UPI or I will not pay. I started recording his convo," the user wrote.

The user further said that the driver called someone who wanted to talk to him. To this, the rider said that he would not talk to any random person. "I said: Either show QR code or number, or I am walking away. He said, if you have guts, walk away. I walked away," he said.

One user even questioned whether the app showed any payment option. "When you booked on app did it say cash or did it say UPI? At least on Uber payment method has to be selected before booking," a user wrote.

To this, the original poster said that cash is the only option if you want to book an auto.

Netizens' reactions

The post left social media users fuming, with some claiming the original poster exploited the auto driver for not paying him after availing his services.

"Congrats. You're a cheap thief now, having taken service & refusing to pay, stealing his labour. Why couldn't you have clarified this before you went through with the ride & refused to continue if he didn't have UPI?" a user wrote.

"It's simple, before getting into the auto, just ask if they take UPI, same way you would at a shop without a visible QR code," another user said.

"You are legally required to pay for the service availed. The auto man is not legally required to have UPI. You are NOT a hero here," a third user commented.

"Teri galti hai bhai Ride tune cash par book kri Agar cash nhi tha to book nhi krni chaie thi Chal kr bhi di to ride accept krwane se pele ek bar driver se puch leta kya ap upi accept krloge, agr wo mna krta to whi cancel krwa deta Ab tu fault bhi auto driver ka nikal rha," a fourth user noted.