Election Commission to announce poll schedule for 5 states at 3.30 pm

The Election Commission will announce the dates for assembly polls in five states at 3.30 pm Saturday.

The poll body has convened a press conference in which it will declare the schedule for the polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur

While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March.

Also Read: Election Commission of India raises expenditure limit for candidates