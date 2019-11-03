Electric vehicles exempted from Delhi's odd-even scheme

The Delhi government on Sunday decided to exempt electric vehicles from the odd-even road rationing scheme starting from November 4.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in a statement said that the number of registered electric vehicles in the city was less than 1,000 and they are not likely to cause any congestion.

"It has, therefore, been decided to exempt the electric vehicles from the odd-even restrictions," he said.

The odd-even scheme will start from 8 AM on Monday.

Under the scheme, vehicles having odd and even last digits of registration number will ply on odd and even dates, respectively. The scheme will conclude on November 15.

The electric vehicles were not included in the list of exempted vehicles mentioned in the notification issued by the Delhi government for implementation of the odd-even scheme.

