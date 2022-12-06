Elon Musk claims there’s ‘quite a significant’ risk of him 'literally being shot'

The world’s richest man and social media platform Twitter’s chief executive officer (CEO) Elon Musk had recently claimed that there is "quite a significant" risk that he will be assassinated. Musk made this statement during a Q&A audio chat on Twitter Spaces, where he also shared his views on topics like Hunter Biden's laptop story.

Musk said, “[I] definitely [wouldn’t] be doing any open-air car parades, let me put it that way. Frankly the risk of something bad happening to me, or even literally being shot, is quite significant,” reported US-based tabloid The New York Post.

As per the report, Musk, who is also the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, said, “It’s not that hard to kill somebody if you wanted to, so hopefully they don’t and fate smiles upon the situation with me and it does not happen. There’s definitely some risk there.”

He noted that at the end of the day, all want to have a future where they are not oppressed. “As long as you’re not really causing harm to somebody else, then you should be allowed to say what you want,” Musk said.

"Throughout history, free speech has been highly unusual, not common. So we have to fight really hard to keep that because it's such a rare thing and it's by no means something that's default," said Musk, adding “Controlled speech is the default, not free speech.”

This discussion on the Twitter Spaces’ came just a day after journalist Matt Taibbi published Twitter's top brass’ internal communications, revealing that the microblogging platform had suspended and censored users who commented on the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Taibbi tweeted, ”Twitter took extraordinary steps to suppress the story, removing links and posting warnings that it may be ‘unsafe.’ They even blocked its transmission via direct message, a tool hitherto reserved for extreme cases, e.g. child pornography.”

Musk also claimed that the files show Twitter "was acting like an arm of the" Democratic National Committee in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential elections. He also said that he would release more files soon.

"We’re just gonna put all the information out there try to get a clean slate we will be iteratively better and it will force other media companies to also be more truthful or else they’ll lose their readership," Musk added.