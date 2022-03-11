Elon Musk, Grimes name second child Exa Dark Sideræl. Check out what it means

Canadian musician Grimes recently revealed in an interview that she and Tesla CEO Elon Musk had welcomed their second child, a baby girl, secretly in December of last year. The child was born via surrogacy, Grime also revealed. She also stated that her daughter's name is to be Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, and Elon Musk also have a 22-month-old son named X Æ A-12 Musk. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes revealed that she has had a second child with Musk and also explained the meaning behind her daughter's name.

Grimes' revelation may not have been intentional, as she was actually having a conversation with Vanity Fair's reporter when her baby girl started crying upstairs. Hesitantly, Grimes revealed the birth of her second child with Elon Musk. "She's a little colicky too," Grimes said, laughing.

What does Exa Dark Sideræl mean?

Explain the meaning behind the name Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, Grimes said that "Exa" is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second). She added that "Dark" is "the unknown" and that people fear it, but actually it's just the absence of photons. She further added that dark matter is the beautiful mystery of the universe. Grimes also stated that she and Musk also call their daughter Y.

Coming to the next part "Sideræl", Grimes shared a voice memo with the reporter to demonstrate how the word is prononunced. Sideræl is pronounced as "sigh-deer-ee-el", Grimes explained. She claimed that it is "a more elven" spelling of sidereal, "The true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time". It's also a nod to her favorite Lord of the Rings character, the powerful Galadriel, who "chooses to abdicate the ring."

Elon Musk and Grimes had been dating since 2018, However, in a recent interview with Time magazine, the Tesla chief confirmed that the couple had split up in September 2021. "Grimes and I are, I'd say, probably semi-separated," told he Time, which named him its 2021 Person of the Year. This means that the couple has welcomed their second child after splitting up.

Elon Musk and Grimes had welcomed their first child X Æ A-12 Musk in May 2020.

Also read: Zelenskyy speaks with Elon Musk, Ukraine to get another batch of Starlink systems