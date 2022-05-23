Elon Musk posts legal job ad amid sexual harassment allegations

Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla CEO, posted an ad for a legal team at Tesla. He asked interested candidates to send “3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability” – in other words, nothing out of the ordinary for the billionaire.

His series of tweets come amid allegations of sexually harassing and paying $250,000 to a flight attendant to hush up the matter. Elon Musk has vehemently contested the claims.

In the wake of the allegations, Musk said that Tesla is forming a legal team that will report to him. “Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department where we directly initiate & execute lawsuits. The team will report directly to me. Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability. justice@tesla.com,” he said.

Musk said that he commits to never seeking victory in a ‘just case’ against them, even if they will probably win, and to never surrender or settle an ‘unjust case’ against them, even if they will probably lose. “Looking for hardcore streetfighters, not white-shoe lawyers like Perkins or Cooley who thrive on corruption. There will be blood,” he said.

After his series of tweets, there were all sorts of replies. While some asked how many victims he is expecting to come forward, some joked about him looking for the “finest legal minds in the world” on Twitter.

damn dude how many victims are you expecting to come forward — Lena (@banalplay) May 20, 2022

because if I wanted to assemble a team of the finest legal minds in the world, the first place I would go would be twitter, absolutely — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 21, 2022

This sounds like a totally innocent human being who definitely isn't expecting any other sexual harassment cases to surface. — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) May 20, 2022

You just know things have gone south when you're shopping for a legal beagle on Twitter. 😂 — Elizabeth (@Elizabe66603581) May 22, 2022

Bros treating lawyers like freelance artists he's even got the "please provide evidence of previous work" — 🍄Gug🍄 (@gugs_cool) May 23, 2022

According to a report in Business Insider, SpaceX reportedly paid $250,000 to a flight attendant who had accused Elon Musk of sexual harassment in 2018. Musk has been accused of exposing his private parts, and rubbing her leg without consent. He apparently offered to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage, the report added.

“And, for the record, those wild accusations are utterly untrue,” said Musk in a reply to a user, further adding, “But I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me “exposed” – describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos…) that isn’t known by the public. She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened.”

