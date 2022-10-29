Elon Musk says Twitter to form content moderation council for THIS reason

After Elon Musk closed the $44 billion Twitter deal on Thursday night, he announced the formation of a content moderation council for Twitter, which will undoubtedly have diverse viewpoints.

The council will be held accountable for all major content-related decisions, and no accounts will be reinstated before the council meets.

Musk tweeted, "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."

The Tesla CEO also raised eyebrows among social media users when he tweeted "Let the good times roll" shortly after acquiring the social media platform and closing the deal.

Musk had promised to reduce content moderation, paving the way for Trump to return to the platform.

The then-president was barred due to concerns that he would incite more violence, such as the deadly attack on the US Capitol in 2021, to overturn his election loss.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he was "very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands," but he made no commitment to return if allowed.

Musk had previously dismissed speculation about why he would purchase Twitter for $44 billion, as well as his thoughts on advertising.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover: Who is funding the deal?

Also Read: Musk takes over Twitter, says 'let the good times roll'