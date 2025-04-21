Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk in Mumbai for book launch, visits Siddhivinayak temple

Billionaire Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, is in India this week and she’s blending grace with tradition. In Mumbai for the Hindi edition launch of her memoir A Woman Makes a Plan, the 77-year-old former supermodel marked her visit with a spiritual stop at the revered Siddhivinayak Temple on April 21. She wasn’t alone. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez joined Maye, adding a warm, personal touch to a day steeped in reverence and reflection.

Advertisement

Jacqueline, draped in a golden suit with her head covered by a dupatta, accompanied Maye Musk, who wore a vibrant printed yellow outfit, to the iconic temple. Photographs captured the duo offering prayers and receiving blessings from the temple priest.

“It was such a beautiful experience to seek blessings at the temple with my dear friend Maye, who’s in India for her book launch,” Jacqueline said in a statement.

“Maye’s book is a symbol of the resilience of a woman. It has taught me so much, especially that age is just a number and it shouldn’t define your dreams and goals,” she added.

Maye Musk, who turned 77 on April 19, chose to celebrate her birthday in Mumbai. She shared a picture of the flowers sent by her son Elon Musk, captioning it, “Thank you, Elon, for sending these beautiful birthday flowers to me in Mumbai. Love m.” Elon replied, “Love you, Mom. Thanks for everything.”

Advertisement

For her special day, Maye stepped away from red carpets and embraced Indian culture, donning a traditional Sabyasachi lehenga-gown with bold statement earrings.

Born in 1948 in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, Maye Musk has enjoyed a modeling career that spans over five decades. She has graced the covers of magazines like Vogue, Sports Illustrated, WWD and Harper’s Bazaar. Alongside her modeling, she holds two Master's degrees in dietetics and nutritional science and was recently honoured with a doctorate in dietetics from the University of Toronto.

Just days before her temple visit, Maye reacted warmly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media post referencing a discussion with Elon Musk. Her response — heart eyes and the Indian tricolour — came after Modi tweeted about his call with Elon: “Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation.