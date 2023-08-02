'Encourage Muslim youths to come forward for cow protection': Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar amid Haryana violence

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday, addressed the communal clashes that broke out in Haryana's Nuh district two days back. Six people, including two home guards, have died in the communal violence which broke out in Nuh after a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession on July 31.

As per reports, the clashes broke after rumours spread that Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante, would be joining the VHP procession on Monday. Monu Manesar was booked earlier for the murder of two Muslim men whose charred bodies were found in the Bhiwani district in February.

CM Khattar, while addressing the incident on Wednesday, said that in Nuh district, cow protection is a big issue. "We will be deploying an enforcement bureau for security purposes, and 100 more personnel will be deployed to avert such flare-ups in future. There are Muslims who speak in support of cow protection. I would encourage Muslim youths -- through a scheme -- to come forward for cow protection as it would ensure social harmony," he said, as per an India Today report.

He also appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony in the state. However, he said that no one can guarantee the same, "not the police or army". "We can't protect everyone," said the chief minister.

Incidents of violence and arson were also reported from Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram, areas that are close to Delhi. As many as 116 people have been arrested so far, according to the Haryana government.

VHP and Bajrang Dal activists held protests at multiple places in the national capital on Wednesday against the communal violence, causing traffic jams in several parts of the city.

Talking about the people who lost their property in the violence on Monday and Tuesday in Haryana's Nuh and Gurugram, Khattar said that they would receive compensation from the rioters.

Khattar explained that the state government would only provide compensation for damage to government property. However, the state was not liable to compensate for the damage caused to private property.

