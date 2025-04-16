Engineer leaves ₹64k per month Noida flat, moves to Goa in ₹19K per month apartment. Netizens say, 'That's a much better view'

An engineer recently ditched his Noida flat and moved to South Goa and said that it is worth it due to the massive difference in the rent of both the locations. The engineer, who works in the web3 space, last year shared a picture of the "dreamy view" from his Noida apartment.

He said in this post that he and his flatmates paid ₹64,000 per month for the Noida apartment and it did not include maintenance charges. The "dreamy" view was that of the other building amidst a concrete jungle.

"Paying 64k in Noida to work from the balcony and enjoy this dreamy view (sic)." The engineer, recently reposted this post gave an update: "Moved to Goa. 19k/month rent is so worth it (sic)."

Update: moved to Goa. 19k/month rent is so worth it 🌴 https://t.co/GENPSIa7bz pic.twitter.com/RgF5VAd1uA — Raj (@rajgoesout) April 13, 2025

He also shared the picture of his Goa apartment featuring a covered patio that overlooks a bunch of trees. His post got viral within no time, with netizens saying that this is definitely an upgrade from the Noida apartment.

"Agree. WFH from Goa is much more satisfying," a user wrote.

"Welcome to Goa, I moved here from Noida in December 2023 though I had my own apartment in Noida. I'm paying 15k here in South Goa for a 2 BHK fully furnished apartment!" a second user wrote.

A third user wrote: "That's a much better view!"

"Nice, I made this move a month ago as well," a fourth user commented.

"Hope you're away from tourist area," a fifth user said.

While replying to a comment on his post, he explained that he has moved to Goa only 2 weeks back and his experience has been good so far.

He also said that he has not faced any hostility from locals so far. He also noted that his flat has an inverter and a "decent Wi-Fi" installed by the owner.