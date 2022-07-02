Ensure every tehsil in UP gets fire station in next 2 years: CM Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated 25 fire stations in 18 districts and flagged off 25 fire-fighting vehicles while directing the officials to ensure that every tehsil of the state should have a fire station in the next two years.

Addressing an event organized after the inauguration of 25 fire stations, the chief minister said that programmes which can improve the entire system of the police force are being taken forward in the state at a rapid pace.

In the last five years, more than 1.5 lakh police personnel have been recruited due to which the law and order situation has improved, investment has increased, people's perception about Uttar Pradesh has changed and the youth of the state have got employment and jobs, the chief minister said.

Adityanath said today a new environment has been created in the state and Uttar Pradesh has become a "centre of attraction for the country and the world, continuously growing on the path of development".

The chief minister said "it is our endeavour that in the next two years, fire stations should be established in every tehsil of the state".

In the last five years, 97 fire stations were sanctioned in the entire state, out of which 30 have been completed and 25 of these are being inaugurated today, he added.