Epstein Files: Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg spotted at 'wild' dinner party with Jeffrey Epstein

A newly released batch of files has revealed a picture showing Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg at a dinner party hosted by Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender. The photograph captures Musk looking towards the camera, reportedly operated by Epstein, while Zuckerberg appears serious and focused ahead.

The dinner party, described as 'wild' by Epstein in his email correspondence, also reportedly included LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.

Epstein wrote, "I had dinner with uckerburg, mu=k, thiel hoffman, wild," in an August 2015 email to billionaire Tom Pritzker. Another email, sent on August 2, 2015, documents Epstein informing Peter Attia, "Where are you? I might be in LA Monday, burbank to look at the interior of the other bbj, tonite dinner with Musk, Thiel, Zuckerburg," to which Attia responded, "Sounds like an awesome dinner."

These revelations come amid Musk's previous public denials of any association with Epstein's gatherings. Weeks before the release of these files, Musk stated he had "never been to any Epstein parties ever."

Musk has also called for accountability in relation to Epstein's criminal activities, stating, "The acid test for justice is not the release of the files, but rather the prosecution of those who committed heinous crimes with Epstein."

Despite the presence of prominent figures at the dinner, there is no evidence from the released material suggesting any complicity of Musk, Zuckerberg, or others in Epstein's criminal conduct. The files instead highlight Epstein's sustained connections with influential personalities after his conviction.

Reid Hoffman, named as an attendee, distanced himself from Epstein's actions. Hoffman clarified, "I only knew Jeffrey Epstein because of a fundraising relationship with MIT, which I very much regret...The victims of Epstein's abhorrent and vile actions deserve all the information they are seeking, and I continue to call on (US) President (Donald) Trump to deliver that for them."

The files also feature communication between Musk and Hoffman, including a 2013 email in which Epstein thanked Musk for a tour of SpaceX. Musk simply replied, "I see." Musk later denied meeting Epstein in 2020, which led to public exchanges between the two entrepreneurs.

The dinner was initially reported by Vanity Fair in 2019 as an event hosted by Hoffman in Palo Alto for MIT neuroscientist Ed Boyden. Emails released now reinforce the list of attendees and the description of the party as "wild."