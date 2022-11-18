Every appliance in the flat was bought on loan by Shraddha Walkar, claims friend

Shraddha Walkar, who was brutally murdered by her live-in partner, Aaftab Poonawala, had bought all the appliances in their flat, claimed her friend, Godwin Rodriguez. He also said that Aaftab used to ask money from Shraddha, who would then ask money from her family.

“Every appliance in the apartment was taken on loan with Shraddha as the primary partner. He used to make money in the wrong way. Aaftab used to ask for money and in return she had to ask from her family,” said Godwin Rodriguez in an interview to India Today.

He also said in the interview that Aaftab used to consume and sell drugs. He used to make the brownies, store them in a fridge and sell them at night, something that Shraddha Walkar never liked.

Godwin Rodriguez also said that even though they both met on dating app Bumble, he continued to use it despite being in a live-in relationship with her. She, claimed the friend, confronted him on the issue and wanted to know why he was still using the app when she had left it.

The Delhi Police, which is investigating the case, had said that it found digital evidence that it used to trace the case. There is a bank statement of the couple’s account that indicated a transaction worth Rs 54,000 from Shraddha’s net banking app to Aaftab’s account on May 26, days after she was killed on May 18. The busted Aaftab’s claim that she was not contactable after May 22. The location of the transaction was the Mehrauli police station area.

The police has received permission from a Delhi court to conduct a Narco test on Aaftab, following his consent. A Delhi court has also extended the police custody of Poonawala for over five days.

