‘Every journey begins with single step’: Anand Mahindra shares life lesson with netizens in latest tweet

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share a life lesson with his followers. The business magnate shared a video with the caption “Every journey begins with a single step”. It further went onto say that “People will tell you, “You can’t do that. You might even hear this from your friends and family. Ignore them.”” In this video, a kid can be seen practicing rock climbing without a care in the world and manages to reach the top.

Mahindra wrote, “This video is from a couple of years ago, but I don’t think it will ever be ‘dated’. I like to put it on every now and then, especially when some personal or business goal is looking intimidating or impossible! All my fears vanish instantly…” The tweet by Mahindra has garnered numerous likes and retweets so far.

This, however, is not the first time that the Mumbai-based business tycoon shared some pearls of wisdom through a story. In another tweet, Mahindra told how he had to motivate the Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk when he was going through a difficult phase 3 years back. He further added that the lesson in all of this is to “never give up” and “believe in your own story.”

“Hard to believe I felt the need to send Elon Musk a morale-boosting message just 3 years ago, when he was exhausted and suspected worse was to come. Now worth over $300 billion; wealthier and more successful than any businessperson ever. The lesson? Never give up. Believe in your own story,” Mahindra tweeted.

