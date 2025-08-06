'Everyone else getting ₹1 lakh or above': Engineering student considers rejecting ₹50K job offer, leaves netizens divided

A user recently took to social media to share that an engineering student is planning to reject a ₹50,000 per month job offer from a company. In the post, the user mentioned that his neighbour's son received an offer from Forbes Marshal, a reputed company in his field, due to the cost of relocating from Ahmedabad to Pune.

Advertisement

Related Articles

He added that he is trying to convince his neighbour's son to take up the job opportunity instead of waiting it out for better offers.

"He's thinking of declining because he will have to relocate from Ahmedabad to Pune and its not possible to manage expenses in that salary. I am trying to convince him to take this offer as its a huge learning opportunity and for few years he can hustle," the user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The cost of relocating from Ahmedabad to Pune was, however, not the only reason for the youngster to consider rejecting the offer.

"He says everyone else are getting 1L or above offers in other domains so he's considering to wait it out for better offers. His parents have paid more than ₹15 lakhs for engineering studies and now he's not able to decide what should he do."

Advertisement

My neighbor's son is in his final year of engineering. Campus placements have began and top company in his engineering domain is forbes marshal who's offering roughly 40-50k per month.



He's thinking of declining because he will have to relocate from Ahmedabad to Pune and its… — Pritesh Lakhani (@priteshlakhani) August 5, 2025

The post left netizens divided, with some users saying that a bachelor can manage easily in Pune at a salary of ₹50,000 per month. Others, however, said that the youngster is right in seeking a higher offer due to relocation costs and the investment made on his education.

"If I was in his place I'd take that. 50k pm mei easily you can manage your first year in Pune. Cheap good food available everywhere," a user commented.

Advertisement

"He says everyone else are getting 1L or above offers in other domains// There lies the problem. Instead of seeing how this opportunity will work for him & take him closer to his dream; he is using other people's salary as his benchmark. Big mistake," a second user wrote.

"The reason why we young folks look our for 'better' offers is because of the 15 lakhs investment. His parents might be okay with him getting the 50k pm but he can't fathom it. It's good for him to take the offer ofc but this is what goes in the back of the mind," a third user said.

"A white collar job is really not worth doing if it doesn’t have a 10’yr timeline to reach ₹ 5 lakh monthly in hand pay," a fourth user observed.