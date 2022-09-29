'Damn, this is going to be tough': Ex-Flipkart product head reminisces about the craze of Big Billion Days

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days is one of the most popular festive sales in the country, along with rival Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. With offers and discounts and repayment schemes, these sales see purchases worth crores. But that’s all what one sees from afar. The behind-the-scenes situation is likely to be a pure rush.

Giving a glimpse at what goes behind one of the biggest sales, former Flipkart Chief Product Officer Punit Singh Soni said the Big Billion Days sale reminds him of the “insanity and drive to do the impossible”.

He says when someone says, “Damn… this is going to be tough”, he is reminded of the “insanity” he saw in his Flipkart days and realise that “it will be fine”.

Soni also said that the most underrated aspect of entrepreneurship is persistence.

He added that building a company is not easy – Soni is the founder of software development firm Suki. Along with the hard work, one also needs to be surrounded by a good team and investors.

Soni said that his experience in the Indian ecosystem helped him establish Suki. “I have great respect for people like Kunal Bahl (damn..the Snapdeal story) and other entrepreneurs like Sachin, Vijay, Sujeet/Amod/Vaibhav, Atul, Mukesh, and so many more,” he said.

“Because if you just do not give up, at some point, there is no option left but to win,” said Soni.

Soni’s company, Suki, provides AI-powered voice solutions for healthcare, and aims to reimagine the healthcare tech stack. Its flagship product Suki Assistant is an AI-powered, voice enabled digital assistant that helps “physicians complete documentation and other administrative tasks 76% faster on average”. It is backed by investors like Venrock, First Round, March Capital, Flare Capital Partners, and Breyer Capital.

