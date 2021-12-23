Explosion in Ludhiana district court complex; Punjab CM to reach Ludhiana soon

An explosion took place inside the Ludhiana court complex on Thursday. The incident took place in the washroom on the second floor of the Ludhiana court around 12:22 pm while the proceedings were still on. Walls of the bathroom were demolished and glass windows were also shattered in the blast.



The area has been cordoned off and fire tenders have reached the spot, according to the police. A crowd gathered outside the court as soon as a blast was heard in the area. Two people died and three people were injured in this incident, according to the police officials.

There was a lawyers’ strike on Thursday and therefore, only a few people were present in the court complex at the time of the incident. Cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.



Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will reach Ludhiana soon. The Punjab CM also went ahead and claimed that “anti-national elements” are behind the incident at the Ludhiana district court complex.



“I am going to Ludhiana. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared,” Punjab CM Channi was quoted as saying on the explosion at Ludhiana District Court Complex by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also took to Twitter to offer his condolence over the death of two individuals in the blast inside court complex in Ludhiana. “Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals, praying for the recovery of those injured. Punjab Police must get to the bottom of this,” Singh tweeted.