‘Failed pre-board & IIT JEE twice’: Bengaluru founder recalls call centre job, financial crisis before securing AIR 4 in NIMCET

Bengaluru-based founder Sumit Mittal has gone viral on social media after sharing a candid account of failure, financial hardship, and eventual success — striking a chord with students and young professionals alike.

Mittal founded Trendytech, a Bengaluru-based edtech platform focused on Data Engineering and GenAI training, where he now mentors thousands of students across India.

Advertisement

Yes, I failed IIT JEE twice

Yes, I failed in chemistry pre board exam

Yes, my family faced financial crisis

Yes, I worked at a call center

Yes, I completed my BCA from a distant college

Yes, I just started with teaching 4 students in a very small room



But, I got AIR 4 in NIMCET… pic.twitter.com/OOasjxAVhm — Sumit Mittal (@bigdatasumit) February 24, 2026

In a candid social media post, Mittal admitted, “Yes, I failed IIT JEE twice” and “Yes, I failed my chemistry pre-board exam,” recalling the academic setbacks that marked his early years. He added that his family faced a financial crisis and that he worked at a call centre during that period. He further shared that he completed his BCA from a distance-learning college and began his career by teaching just four students in a very small room.

Advertisement

However, he underlined the turning point in his journey, writing, “But I got AIR 4 in NIMCET” — referring to the national-level MCA entrance exam. He added, “But I completed my MCA from NIT Trichy,” formally known as the National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli. He also noted that he went on to work with top product-based companies and now mentors thousands of students.

Reflecting on the ups and downs, Mittal wrote, “Life is supposed to be full of ups and downs. I saw both sides.” Encouraging those facing setbacks, he added, “If you are facing rejection after rejection, don’t worry. Success is getting closer with every step.”

The post soon gained significant traction online, prompting an outpouring of reactions from social media users.

Advertisement

One user wrote, “Going from failing chemistry pre-boards and working in a call centre to securing AIR 4 in NIMCET and graduating from NIT Trichy isn't just a career shift; it’s a total reimagining of what’s possible through sheer grit.”

A second user commented, “From teaching four students in a small room to shaping the next generation of Data & GenAI engineers — this is the ultimate builder's journey! Massive respect for your grit, Sumit. Such an inspiring reminder to never stop compounding efforts.”

A third user noted, “The hurdles never stopped. The intention never changed. Goals feel small — until we achieve them.”

What is NIMCET?

NIMCET (National Institute of Technology MCA Common Entrance Test) is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programme at participating National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

The exam is considered highly competitive and tests candidates in mathematics, logical reasoning, and computer awareness.