'Failure is okay, cheating is not': Sachin Tendulkar recalls father's lesson amid NEET agitation

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has called for a culture that rewards honesty and hard work, saying students should never feel that their efforts have gone unrewarded. His remarks come amid a nationwide student-led movement demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment processes.

In a post on X, Tendulkar recalled a lesson from his father, who was a professor.

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"My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, 'Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts.'"

Without directly referring to the ongoing protests or the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Tendulkar stressed that merit and effort must remain at the centre of society.

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"As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society that prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy. Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn't been rewarded, it is understandable. Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don't feel this way again," he wrote.

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Calling young people India's greatest strength, Tendulkar said parents, teachers, schools, administrators and society at large must work together to encourage students and protect their aspirations.

"Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success. As a society, all of us, including parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools, and administrators, have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energised."

He added: "We must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins. I am certain we will all find solutions that strengthen our children's future and safeguard their aspirations. Jai Hind!"

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Why did the protests begin?

The protests were triggered by allegations of examination paper leaks and irregularities in India's education and recruitment systems. The movement gained momentum after concerns were raised over the conduct of major competitive examinations, including NEET, as well as alleged issues in evaluation and recruitment processes. Protesters argue that such lapses undermine merit and jeopardise the future of millions of students.

At the centre of the agitation is the youth-led Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), founded by political communications strategist Abhijeet Dipke. What began as an online campaign quickly evolved into a nationwide movement demanding accountability, examination reforms and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The movement has also tapped into wider frustrations among young Indians over unemployment, repeated examination controversies and concerns about fairness in the education system.

Sonam Wangchuk joins the movement

Environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk extended support to the protests by launching an indefinite fast at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. He has called for greater accountability and reforms in the examination system.

Wangchuk was initially shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated. He was later moved to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after his wife approached the Delhi High Court seeking his transfer from the government-run facility.

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Protests intensified after parliament march

The agitation escalated on July 20 when thousands of students attempted to march towards Parliament. Delhi Police stopped the march, leading to clashes and a crackdown that included the use of tear gas and lathi-charge. The incident further amplified the movement and drew national attention to the protesters' demands.

Tendulkar's comments are the latest intervention by a prominent public figure in a debate increasingly focused on transparency, meritocracy and the future of India's students.