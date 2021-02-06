Farmers' protest: Internet services again suspended at Delhi's three border sites

The Central government has once again blocked internet services in several areas around the Delhi borders where farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws. The internet services have been suspended in Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders for 24 hours, till Saturday night. Apart from the three sites, internet services will remain suspended in their adjoining areas too till 23:59 hours on February 6, as per the order of Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, the home ministry has stated that there will be no further extension of the internet suspension post-Saturday.

The internet services remained suspended the entire day on February 6 as farmers conducted 'chakka jam' for three hours at several state and national highways.

Earlier, the suspension of internet services was ordered at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders and their adjoining areas from 11 PM on January 29 and was effective till 11 PM on January 31, which was further extended till February 2.

The prolonged peaceful protest at Delhi's border turned violent on Republic Day during which hundreds of people, including policemen and women, were injured and one protestor died after his speeding tractor overturned.

After that incident, internet services were temporarily suspended in some parts of Delhi.

Thousands of protesters are camping at Delhi's borders since November 26 with a demand that three new agricultural laws be repealed and minimum support price for crops guaranteed, even as the government has maintained that the legislation enacted in Parliament is pro-farmer.

