Farmers worry as rainfall deficit hits 49% in Jharkhand

Scanty showers continue to worry farmers of Jharkhand as the monsoon rain deficit climbed to 49 per cent on Monday, the highest in the country after UP, a weather official said.

Seven states are facing rainfall deficit in the country with UP recording the highest shortfall at 54 per cent. Bihar has a deficit of 45 per cent, just after Jharkhand, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Jharkhand has received well-distributed rainfall over the past couple of days, which helped in bringing down the deficit by 2 per cent since July 22, but is not enough for paddy sowing, as per farmers.

"Jharkhand is among the few states in the country which are facing rainfall deficit. The state's rainfall distribution is good but the quantity is very poor. Until there is a strong system, the rainfall deficit will not come down," said Abhishek Anand, the in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

A deep depression over north Bay of Bengal is required for good rainfall, he said.

"We have more than two months left for the monsoon to get over. We hope the situation will improve," he added.

Anand said there is a prediction for fairly widespread rainfall over the next three days. "On July 28 and 29, some pockets of the state might receive heavy rainfall."

The state has received 226.3 mm rainfall from June 1 to July 25, against the normal rainfall forecast of 444.3 mm during the period. Of the 24 districts, 17 districts are facing rain shortfalls of above 50 per cent with Chatra and Sahibganj facing the highest 79 per cent deficit.

Only East and West Singhbhum districts have received normal rainfall with 9 per cent and 14 per cent deficit, respectively.

As per the weather department, 19 per cent deviation of monsoon rainfall, either surplus or deficient, is considered to be normal.

The state's overall paddy sowing is still at 14.11 per cent, while the ideal season for sowing has already ended on July 20, officials said.

Farmers said they would continue sowing till August 15 if there is sufficient rain.

However, agriculture experts advised farmers to go for alternative crops as delayed paddy sowing would not yield expected results.

