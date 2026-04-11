What happens if you don’t have FASTag? New toll rules explained

Forgot to recharge your FASTag? India's national highway toll system has changed fundamentally — and new rules kicked in on April 10. The government has officially banned cash payments at every national highway toll booth.

FASTag is now the main payment method. Don't have one? You can pay via UPI, but at 1.25 times the toll amount. Ignore the booth entirely, and an electronic notice will reach you within hours — pay within 72 hours penalty-free, or watch the dues double.

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We break down what changed, what it costs you at every step, and the one annual pass that could save you money all year long.

Why has India stopped cash payments at toll plazas?

Cash payments at toll plazas were stopped to eliminate traffic woes and reduce long waiting times, leading to a seamless, 100 per cent digital highway network. Automating the toll collection process reduces human error and revenue leakage, ensuring 100 per cent transparency and accountability in toll collection.

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What happens if a vehicle does not have a FASTag?

Cash is no longer accepted, and all lanes at toll plazas are now digital-only. If you don't have a valid FASTag, you can pay via UPI but will be charged 1.25 times (a surcharge of 25 per cent) of the standard toll rate.

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If you enter a FASTag lane with a blacklisted tag or insufficient balance, you may still have to pay a double toll charge. An e-notice will be issued if you fail to pay the toll digitally at the plaza.

The amount payable doubles if not settled within 3 days. Persistent defaults beyond 15 days are flagged in the VAHAN database, which may restrict vehicle services like ownership transfers or fitness certificates.

Moreover, authorities have the power to deny your vehicle entry to the highway or physically remove it from a lane in the absence of a valid digital payment.

Will toll charges change after the new cashless system?

Toll charges have changed for FY2026-27, primarily through the standard annual price revision and the introduction of new digital payment surcharges.

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Those having a valid FASTag will have to pay the standard base toll rate, making it the most cost-effective option. From April 1, the FASTag annual price went up by ₹75 from ₹3,000 to ₹3,075. The annual pass is used by non-commercial private vehicle owners, including cars, jeeps, and vans.

If you pay via UPI but don't have a valid FASTag, you must pay 1.25 times the standard rate.

Can users still use cash in any emergencies?

Cash is no longer accepted for any reason at the national highway toll plazas. In case of an emergency, you can use UPI to pay if your FASTag fails or is missing, but it would cost 1.25 times the standard toll rate.