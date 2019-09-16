'Faster and sleeker': NaMo App gets an update ahead of PM Modi's birthday

As followers prepare to celebrate the 69th birthday of PM Modi on September 17, a new faster and sleeker version of NaMo App has been launched to increase the traffic.

PM Modi took to Twitter on Monday to announce that NaMo App has got a new update. "NaMo App gets a new update! It is faster and sleeker, enables easier access to exclusive content and has new features for an immersive experience. Let us deepen our interaction. Get the new version of the app," Modi tweeted.

NaMo App gets a new update! It is faster and sleeker, enables easier access to exclusive content and has new features for an immersive experience. Let us deepen our interaction. Get the new version of the App! https://t.co/TYuxNNJfIf pic.twitter.com/1UAj9ciIas - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2019

The update will enable users to get easier access to exclusive content and updates about the Prime Minister. The mobile app is a one-stop destination for knowing about all the latest day-to-day activities of PM Modi.

The new version of 'Narendra Modi' app includes new features such as one-touch navigation, a new content section called 'NaMo Exclusive' and content recommendations based on user interest.

Launched by Narendra Modi in 2015, the app has currently over 1.5 crore downloads across various platforms. It is claimed to be the most popular of any political leader across the world, according to an official statement.

The NaMo app provides an exclusive and unique opportunity to receive messages and emails directly from the Prime Minister. Not just this, it allows users to contribute and earn badges through to-do tasks.

Users can tune in and listen to the various 'Mann ki Baat' editions of the PM, read his blogs and know more about him in the Biography section.

