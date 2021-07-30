'Feel the power': Anand Mahindra on Lovlina Borgohain's Tokyo Olympics medal assurance

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra applauded debutant boxer Lovlina Borgohain for her win against Taiwan's Nein-Chin Chen in the quarter finals to reach the semifinals. He said her performance has made the nation greedy for a medal.

"You've made us greedy @LovlinaBorgohai. Feel the power of a billion wishes in every punch of yours… and get us a shinier medal…," Mahindra tweeted.

You’ve made us greedy @LovlinaBorgohai Feel the power of a billion wishes in every punch of yours…and get us a shinier medal… https://t.co/soKLIcMBIj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 30, 2021

Besides Mahindra, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated the young sportsperson for keeping the Indian tricolor "high and shining at Tokyo Olympics 2020." Boxer Vijender Singh and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu also congratulated her on social media.

Meanwhile, Lovlina and her father Tiken Borgohain interacted with India Today on the former's victory at the Olympics. Lovlina's father said he is extremely happy since his daughter is going to achieve her dream, adding he was hopeful that Lovlina can win a gold medal for India. Tiken also thanked the people of Assam for their support in Lovlina's journey.

"Feeling very good after winning the quarter-final, next up is my semi-final. I will definitely try to do better than this in the semi-final. I want to try and win the gold medal for India," Borgohain said. She will compete against 2019 World Champion Busenaz Surmenellii in the semi-final bout on August 4.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

