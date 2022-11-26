FIFA World Cup 2022: All about France vs Denmark match; teams, live-streaming

France is taking on Denmark on day 7 of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Till half time, none of the teams could score on the post. France and Denmark belong to Group D, along with Tunisia and Australia. France, with Olivier Giroud scoring a brace, also beat Australia 4-1 in their tournament opener.

France, despite losing top talents like N`Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, and Karim Benzema due to injuries, has a better side on paper. Denmark, on the other hand, will have to win this match as an entry to the next round may not be possible for the Danish team even if they settle for a draw in this current match.

However, while France emphatically defeated Australia 4-1 in their first match, Denmark was stopped by Tunisia in a goalless draw. But if France wins, they have the opportunity to become the first team to ensure a place in the knockout stages by beating Denmark in their second match.

For the first time in their history, France can attempt to win six straight games at the world cup finals. Denmark, on the other hand, has a competitive record against the defending champions.

France vs Denmark: Time and venue

France vs Denmark match will be played on November 26 at 9:30 PM IST in Stadium 974, Doha.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Live Streaming Online

Those looking to LIVE Stream and watch France vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 match online can do so on Jio Cinema App, Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD, VI Movies and TV, VI App, Tata Play Web, and Tata Play app.

FIFA World Cup 2022: France and Denmark Squad

France Squad

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Axel Disasi, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout

Forwards: Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani

Denmark Squad

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Oliver Christensen, Frederik Ronnow

Defenders: Alexander Bah, Simon Kjaer, Joachim Andersen, Joakim Maehle, Andreas Christensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Jens Stryger Larsen, Victor Nelsson, Daniel Wass

Midfielders: Thomas Delaney, Mathias Jensen, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Norgaard, Robert Skov

Forwards: Andreas Cornelius, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard, Jesper Lindstrom, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Skov Olsen, Jonas Wind

(With input from agencies)