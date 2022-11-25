FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in 5 different World Cups

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo has now become the first player to score in five different editions of the world cup. Following his goal against Ghana on Thursday, Ronaldo has surpassed Lionel Messi to become the highest goal-scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cups.

Ronaldo reached the milestone when he scored in the 65th minute of the match leading Portugal's by a 3-2 margin. Ronaldo is now the second oldest player to score at the World Cup (37 years, 292 days). Roger Milla remains the oldest man in 1994 for Cameroon (42 years, 39 days).

Ronaldo's penalty was what helped Portugal move ahead for the first time in the match. He was pushed by Mohammed Salisu and the decision went in Portugal's favour.

With the goal, Ronaldo has extended his own world record tally of 118 international goals.

It was first in 2006, when Ronaldo, then 21, scored during his world cup debut. Ronaldo scored his first FIFA World Cup goal in the second game (Portugal vs Iran) of the tournament.

The Portuguese player then scored at FIFA World Cups, in 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo also became the oldest player to ever score a hat-trick at a FIFA World Cup in FIFA 2018 by defeating Spain.



Ronaldo parted ways with his club Manchester United on November 23, following an explosive interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, in which he criticised the management and coach Erik Ten Hag. In a note penned by the Portuguese footballer, Ronaldo said that he loves the club and that will never change. He added that this feels like the right time to take on a new challenge.

His exit from the club came after days of speculation of his departure from the team.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now a free agent and can sign with any club as he wishes.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo hit with ban, hefty fine by FA for smashing fan’s phone

Also read: 'Feels like the right time’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s note after Manchester United exit; wishes team success