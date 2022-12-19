FIFA World Cup 2022: Emmanuel Macron consoles Kylian Mbappe after 4-2 loss against Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2022 final: French President Emmanuel Macron consoled a visibly upset Kylian Mbappe after France lost the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match against Argentina on Sunday. After the defeat following a penalty shootout, Macron went to the football field and consoled French players.

In some photos that have since gone viral, Macron is seen consoling Kylian Mbappe. The French President was seen consoling players after France’s 4-2 defeat against Argentina in another video posted on his official Twitter handle.

When you are the leader of your nation you must be energetic and passionate in all activities. Apart from politics and policies you must have will to support your nation in all formats.

loved seeing @EmmanuelMacron consoling young @KMbappe after France lost #fifafinal_2022 pic.twitter.com/KXLwDA2YnC — 🇮🇳चौहान जी🇮🇳 (@SirChauhan_jr) December 18, 2022 Fiers de vous. pic.twitter.com/9RMjIGMKGU December 18, 2022

Moments after France’s defeat, Macron tweeted, “Congratulations to the French team for its career and its combativeness in the World Cup. You have thrilled the Nation and supporters around the world. Congratulations to Argentina for their victory.”

Bravo à l'équipe de France pour son parcours et sa combativité dans cette Coupe du Monde. Vous avez fait vibrer la Nation et les supporters du monde entier. Félicitations à l'Argentine pour sa victoire. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 18, 2022

Though France could not win the FIFA World Cup, Mbappe clinched the Golden Boot by scoring 8 goals. With this, Mbappe took his World Cup tally to 12– 4 in 2018 and 8 in 2022. Messi, on the other hand, took his World Cup tally to 13.

Argentina won its third World Cup trophy on Sunday. Argentina clinched the final against France in the final 4-2 on penalties. They won the World Cup for the very first time in 1986. Not only did Argentina win the FIFA World Cup 2022 final trophy, but three of its players also bagged major honours– Lionel Messi (Golden Ball), Emi Martinex (Golden Shoe), and Enzo Fernandez (Young Player Award).