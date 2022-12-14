FIFA World Cup 2022: Netizens hail Messi, Alvarez as Argentina beats Croatia 3-0 to reach final

FIFA World Cup semi-final: Social media users hailed Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez for clinching the FIFA final dream for Argentina. Argentina became the first team to reach the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The tournament took place at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Sports journalist Ben Jacobs tweeted, “In 2012, 12-year-old Julian Alvarez took a photo with his idol Lionel Messi. 10 years later, they’re heading to a World Cup final together with nine goals between them.”

In 2012, 12-year-old Julian Alvarez took photo with his idol Lionel Messi. 10 years later, they're heading to a World Cup Final together with nine goals between them. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/pBkreGJ8tI — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 13, 2022

Sports commentator Manish Bhasin shared his picture from the FIFA World Cup 2022 venue in Qatar and wrote, “An absolute joy to watch a genius at work. Messi was mesmerising and Julian Alvarez scored one of the best individual goals of the World Cup so far.”

An absolute joy to watch a genius at work. Messi was mesmerising and Julian Alvarez scored one of the best individual goals of the World Cup so far pic.twitter.com/YfIwXLS8T7 — Manish Bhasin (@_manishbhasin) December 13, 2022

Singer and music composer Adnan Sami shared a clip from the FIFA semi-final and tweeted, “This moment was poetry in motion!!”

JJ Omojuwa, Author of Digital: The New Code of Wealth New Opportunities for Wealth Creation and Change, tweeted, “Most goals: Lionel Messi. Most assists: Lionel Messi. Messi is making the World Cup look like La Liga and Copa America!”

Most goals: Lionel Messi.

Most assists: Lionel Messi.#Messi𓃵 is making the World Cup look like La Liga and Copa America! pic.twitter.com/Xwpyw6XVBa — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) December 13, 2022

Here are some other reactions

What happened during Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final?

Argentina and Croatia started the match on the front foot. Striker Julian Alvarez delivered the first shot on target after 25 minutes, which went outside the box and was saved by Dominik Livakovic in the goal. Livakovic brought down Alvarez in the 32nd minute, following which the referee awarded a penalty. Right after this, Lionel Messi took the penalty kick and fired it to the goalpost to give Argentina the lead over Croatia. Just when Argentina’s lead was threatened, Lionel Messi stepped up to ensure his team’s victory. He rolled past a couple of Croatian midfielders before holding off defender Gvardiol to give a cut-back cross on a plate for Alvarez, who made it 3-0 for Argentina in the 69th minute.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi’s reaction to Argentina’s win against Croatia

Soon after the semi-final win, Messi told reporters that Argentina played every single match as their final after their defeat against Saudi Arabia. He said, “I would say the first match was a hard blow because we had been unbeaten in six matches. To start in such a way in a World Cup, we did not think we would lose to Saudi Arabia.”

He added that Argentina has won five finals and hopes to clinch the final on Sunday.

🏅This is Lionel Messi’s 4th MOTM at the 2022 FIFA World Cup & his 10th overall.



🔥 No player has more



🐐 The Greatest of All Time-GOAT#FIFAWorldCup|#Messi𓃵|#ARG pic.twitter.com/48JocsHqUb — FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) December 13, 2022

Upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 matches

The second semi-final will take place between France and Morocco on December 15. Argentina will face the team that wins this match on December 18. The matches are being broadcast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The matches will begin at 12:30 am IST.

