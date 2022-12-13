FIFA World Cup 2022: No, Lionel Messi is NOT missing the semi-final against Croatia; here's why

Argentina's Lionel Messi will definitely emerge from the dugout at the Lusail Iconic Stadium for the larger-than-life FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final clash against Croatia on Wednesday (IST).

There were reports that the Argentinian great might have to sit out after he exchanged words with Dutch coach Louis van Gaal following the final whistle and called a Dutch player 'a fool' during the quarter final, which turned out to be a rollercoaster game of emotions.

What makes us certain that Messi will be in the Argentinian playing 11 is because media reports suggested that the referee who handed out record number of cards in the Argentina-Netherlands quarter final has been sent home by FIFA.

The 45-year-old Antonio Mateu Lahoz handed record number of yellow cards and sent off Denzel Dumfries in the fiery clash in Lusail.

Messi had voiced his concerns on the official's performance. "This match shouldn't have ended as it did," he said.

"I don't want to talk about the referee because they sanction you. But people saw what happened. We were afraid before the match because we knew how he was and I think FIFA has to review this. You can't put a referee like him for these matches."

The Argentines eventually prevailed on penalties after squandering a two-goal lead but the game was marred by disciplinary violations from both sides throughout.

Croatia will be hoping to reach the World Cup final for the second tournament in a row after losing the 2018 showcase match to reigning world champions France, who play Morocco in the other semi-final.

Argentina's bad-tempered World Cup quarter-final qualification over the Netherlands saw 18 yellow cards -- a World Cup record.

After again netting in the penalty shootout, Messi then approached the Dutch coaching staff after the game and appeared to tell Van Gaal and his staff: “You talk too much.”

“I feel disrespected by Van Gaal after his pre-game comments and some Dutch players spoke too much during the game,” Messi told reporters after the match.

