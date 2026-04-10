FIFA World Cup 2026: Just weeks to go but India still without broadcaster despite price cut

FIFA World Cup: With less than two months to go before the expanded 48-team spectacle kicks off, uncertainty continues to loom over how — or even whether — millions of Indian fans will be able to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026.

In a country where football viewership has quietly surged over the past decade, the continued absence of a confirmed broadcast partner has triggered concern across the sports industry. As things stand, the Indian media rights remain unsold — an unusual and worrying development this close to kickoff.

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Growing market, yet no deal

India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing football audiences globally, driven by the popularity of European leagues, the rise of domestic competitions like the Indian Super League, and increased digital consumption. The last edition, the FIFA World Cup 2022, drew record-breaking viewership numbers across both television and streaming platforms.

Major broadcasters such as Viacom18, Disney Star, and global streaming players like Amazon and Netflix have all been seen as potential bidders — but negotiations have struggled to close.

Pricing standoff — and a late shift

At the heart of the deadlock has been FIFA’s initial high valuation of the India package. Industry insiders suggest that FIFA priced the rights aggressively, banking on the expanded format and India’s growing fanbase.

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However, in a notable development, FIFA is now believed to be softening its stance, reducing the asking price in an effort to attract broadcasters and salvage a deal before kickoff. While this move signals urgency and flexibility from FIFA, broadcasters are still weighing the commercial viability of such a large investment.

According to a report by The Economic Times, citing industry officials, the valuation of India’s media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been sharply reduced — from an initial $100 million (₹923.8 crore) to about $35 million (₹324.64 crore). The report further notes that JioStar, the current rights holder for the upcoming cycle, has internally pegged the deal closer to $25 million (₹207 crore), reflecting continued caution among broadcasters.

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For context, Viacom18 had paid $62 million (around ₹450 crore at the time) back in 2021 for the rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022. That tournament, notably held in November-December instead of its traditional June-July window, still managed to draw strong viewership across India despite the shift in scheduling.

Despite the price correction, concerns remain around advertising revenue, subscription fatigue, and the still-evolving digital monetisation landscape in India.

Digital vs TV: A shifting landscape

The 2022 tournament saw a strong push toward free digital streaming, which dramatically boosted reach but raised questions about profitability.

Now, broadcasters are more cautious. With rising content costs and increasing competition, companies are prioritizing sustainable business models over aggressive bidding. Even major players are no longer chasing sports rights at any cost — a key factor slowing down negotiations.

Fans caught in the middle

For Indian fans, the uncertainty is deeply frustrating. Football communities across cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Goa are anxiously waiting for clarity.

If a deal isn’t finalized soon, fans could be forced to rely on unofficial streams, VPN workarounds, or foreign broadcasts — options that raise issues around legality, quality, and accessibility.

What happens next?

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Historically, major sports rights deals often get finalized at the last minute, and FIFA’s decision to reduce pricing could help break the impasse. A hybrid model — combining television and digital streaming — is widely expected to emerge as a compromise.

Still, the clock is ticking.

If negotiations fail to conclude in time, India — one of football’s most promising emerging markets — risks being sidelined during the sport’s biggest event. For fans, that would mean missing out on the shared excitement that only the World Cup can deliver.