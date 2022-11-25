FIFA World Cup, Day 6: Qatar vs Senegal to happen today. Check livestream, match timings, score cards, squad details

Qatar and Senegal will lock horns against each other in a Group A match on November 25. Both teams are in the same situation because they both lost their first matches by the same score (0-2). The host nation was defeated by Ecuador in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, while Senegal was defeated by the Netherlands.

The match between Qatar and Senegal will take place on November 25 at 6:30 PM (IST) at the Al Thumama Stadium in Al Thumama.

The Qatar vs Senegal match will be live streamed for free on the Jio Cinema app and website, as well as on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Qatar team may include: Al-Sheeb; Al-Rawi, B Khoukhi, A Hassan; Pedro Miguel, Hatem, Al-Haydos, K Boudiaf, H Ahmed; A Afif, A Ali

Senegal line up may include: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, I Gueye, N Mendy, Ndiaye, I Sarr, Diatta, Dia

Both teams must be looking to win this game as they lost their first match. As both Ecuador and Senegal will have at least three points and a match to play against each other, Qatar will be automatically eliminated from the tournament if they lose.

Even if Senegal loses, their chances are still alive; however, they will need Ecuador to lose to Netherlands by a wide margin, Netherlands to defeat Qatar in the championship game, and Netherlands to defeat Qatar. The likelihood of either scenario happening is extremely remote.

Other matches in the day

Wales vs Iran (Group B), 3.30 pm, Al-Rayyan Stadium

Netherlands vs Ecuador (Group A), 9.30 pm, Khalifa International Stadium

England vs USA (Group B), 12.30 am (Saturday), Al Bayt Stadium

Also Read: FIFA World Cup, Day 5: Brazil, Portugal, Switzerland, Uruguay to play today. Check how to watch, match timings, score cards, squad details