Fifth coronavirus death recorded; Maharashtra announces lockdown

The number of positive cases for coronavirus has crossed 200 mark on Friday, March 20. In India, a total of 206 people have got infected from coronavirus, as of March 20, 10 am, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health said total of 196 coronavirus infected patients have been reported till 9 am on March 20. Out of the 195, 163 are Indians and 32 foreigners.

The health ministry also stated that 22 people have recovered from the COVID-19. The ministry also added that 5 people have died due to coronavirus in the country.

State-wise, Maharashtra has reported the most number of COVID-19 cases, followed by Kerala, Delhi and Karnataka. In Maharashtra, 52 people have been infected with coronavirus. In Kerala, Delhi and Karnataka, the number of positive cases stood at 26, 16 and 15 so far.

On Friday, Maharashtra reported three new coronavirus positive cases. Maharashtra has announced lockdown in four cities-Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad. The state's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that all workplaces in major cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, will remain closed till March 31.

Besides, Uttar Pradesh also reported four new fresh cases of coronavirus. The total tally has surged to 22 in the state, as of March 20, 2 pm.

In Punjab, one new coronavirus positive case appeared today. Now, the state has total 3 COVID-19 cases. Also, a fresh case has emerged in Bengal today taking the total number to 2.

Andhra Pradesh also recorded its third novel coronavirus positive case on March 20. In Gujarat, three more coronavirus cases came to light today, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the state to five.

Also read: Banks have Rs 11 lakh crore in coronavirus-hit sectors

Also read: Coronavirus update: Delhi Metro to be shut on Sunday due to janta curfew