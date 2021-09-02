‘Finally. What a blessing’: Anand Mahindra on reopening of schools for students of classes 9-12

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra has welcomed the reopening of schools. The Mumbai-based tycoon said in a recent tweet that home schooling cannot substitute for the social experience that is essential while growing up.

"Finally. What a blessing. Schooling from home is never a substitute for the social experience that is essential when growing up. I hope we can look back and see this as the 'beginning of the end' of the pandemic," Mahindra tweeted.

Finally. What a blessing. Schooling from home is never a substitute for the social experience that is essential when growing up. I hope we can look back & see this as the ‘beginning of the end’ of the pandemic. https://t.co/D4mmLrUmSD — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 1, 2021

Mahindra, however, is not the only one who believes that schools should be reopened. All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Randeep Guleria also believes that schools should be reopened as physical interaction is essential for children. In a conversation with India Today TV, Guleria said that it would take around nine months to vaccinate children and schools cannot be kept closed till such a long time.

Also read: 'Need to open schools, country's future at stake', says Anand Mahindra; Rishad Premji agrees

"Don't open schools in Kerala. Open schools in areas like Delhi where the positivity rate is low. Right now is the best time to open schools in Delhi. Many kids do not have the option of availing online education. In terms of cost-benefit ratio, the benefit of opening schools is high," Dr Guleria said.

Guleria also noted that all staff members at schools should be fully vaccinated and steps should be taken to curb crowding during lunch breaks and while entering or exiting the campus. Schools should be shut down if cluster cases are reported. The AIIMS chief added that schools should open for younger children as well since they are not more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: Anand Mahindra plans special SUVs; first to go to Avani Lekhara