Finish this 10kg kathi roll, and this Delhi eatery will give you Rs 20,000 cash prize

An eatery in Delhi’s Model Town – Patna Roll Center -- has a challenge for all the foodies in the town. Customers have to finish a 10kg kathi roll in order to bag a cash prize of Rs 20,000. The main catch, however, is that the customers have to finish this giant roll within 20 minutes to be able to bag the massive cash prize.

A food blogger, who goes by the name The Food Cult on Instagram, shared the video of the making of this colossal kathi roll. The Food Cult’s Instagram post has over 9 lakh views at the time of writing this story. This video begins with a glimpse of the king-size roll and moves onto show the man on the stall rolling the dough into a massive chapatti.

After this, he is seen laying this chapati on a huge ‘tawa’ wherein he adds, wait for it, an entire tray of eggs in the roll. Besides this, the around 3-feet roll has fillings like vegetables, noodles, chunks of cottage cheese and soya chaap along with sauces.

From calling this roll a Baahubali roll to saying one will have to stay hungry for two days after taking this challenge. Here’s how the internet reacted to this challenge

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

