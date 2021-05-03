FinMin waives IGST on COVID-19 vaccines, Remdesivir, oxygen imported for charity

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the government on Monday exempted imports of COVID-related relief materials, which are used to prevent and treat COVID-19 infections from basic customs duty and health cess for a limited period.
These include COVID-19 vaccines, medical-grade oxygen, oxygen therapy-related equipment, cryogenic transport tanks, antiviral drug Remdesivir and diagnostic kits.
Ad hoc Exemption from IGST on imports of specified COVID-19 relief material donated from abroad
As customs duty is already exempt , these imports will not attract any customs duty or IGST
The Finance Ministry had also reduced the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on the import of oxygen concentrators for personal use from 28 per cent to 12 per cent amid the shortage of medical-grade oxygen in India. The IGST relief is applicable till June 30, 2021.
It shall thus enable import of the covid relief supply imported free of cost for free distribution without payment of IGST.
The Finance Ministry, in a statement, said that it had received several requests from charitable organisations, corporate entities, and other entities seeking IGST exemption on COVID-19 relief material received free of cost from outside the country for free distribution.
The statement added that an ad hoc IGST exemption is granted "on import of such goods received free of cost for free distribution for covid relief". The two-month exemption also includes goods already imported and waiting for customs clearance.
The exemption shall be subject to the following conditions:
The relief includes exemption from basic customs duty and agriculture cess on imported anti-viral drug Remdesivir, raw material and specified inflammatory diagnostic kits and reagents till October 31, 2021.
(With input from agencies)
