Fire at Big Bazaar outlet in Mumbai, firefighting operations underway

Fire in Big Bazaar, Mumbai: Fire broke out at a Big Bazaar outlet in Mumbai's Matunga West area on Monday afternoon. Shoppers inside the store managed to get out safely in time. No casualties have been reported so far.
At least five fire tenders, a Quick Response Vehicle (QRV), one ambulance and several firefighters have reached the spot, reports said. Firefighting operations are still underway.
