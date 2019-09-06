scorecardresearch
Fire breaks out in rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express

Reports suggest fire broke out in two bogies, and the cause of blaze is yet to be ascertained

A fire broke out in the rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express at Platform Number 8 of the New Delhi railway station on Friday afternoon. The fire broke out in two bogies, after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire, however, is yet to be ascertained. News Agency ANI reported that the fire has now been doused. This is a developing story.

