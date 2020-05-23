Fire breaks out at South Delhi's Cygnus Hospital, 8 fire tenders rushed

A fire broke out in South Delhi's Cygnus Orthocare Hospital, designated for COVID-19 patients. At least eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

As per media report, the fire broke out on the third floor of the COVID-19 designated hospital located in Hauz Khas area at around 5:45 PM. The cause of the fire, which has been doused now, is still unknown.

At least seven patients inside the building were rescued.

"Fire is under control now. 7 patients have been rescued," Atul Garg, Director, Fire Services Department, Delhi, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The hospital, which is reserved for coronavirus patients, is located opposite of IIT Delhi campus in South Delhi's Safdarjung Development Area (SDA). There have been no reports of any casualties, as per reports.

