Fire breaks out at thermocol factory near Udyog Vihar in Greater Noida, fire tenders on spot

A fire broke out at a thermocol factory in Udyog Vihar extension of Greater Noida today. The factory belongs to E Pack company. A short circuit at the factory is reportedly the reason behind this fire. No casualties have been reported as of yet.
Reports suggest that at least 6 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. More details are awaited.
Greater Noida: Fire has broken out in a thermocol factory located at industrial area of Kasna Site 5. At least 6 fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualties have been reported. Fire fighting operation is underway. Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/YeGbXsMwmdANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 26, 2019
