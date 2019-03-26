scorecardresearch
Fire breaks out at thermocol factory near Udyog Vihar in Greater Noida, fire tenders on spot

A short circuit at the factory is reportedly the reason behind this fire. No casualties have been reported as of yet.

A fire broke out at a thermocol factory in Udyog Vihar extension of Greater Noida today. The factory belongs to E Pack company. A short circuit at the factory is reportedly the reason behind this fire. No casualties have been reported as of yet.

Reports suggest that at least 6 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. More details are awaited.

