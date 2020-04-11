Fire breaks out in Delhi's Kashmere Gate, no casualties

scorecardresearch
The fire(at Kashmiri Gate shelter home) is under control and so far no casualty has been reported: Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services The fire(at Kashmiri Gate shelter home) is under control and so far no casualty has been reported: Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services

A fire broke out at a shelter home in Delhi's Kashmere Gate on Saturday evening. However, fire officials doused the fire at an early stage.  Five fire tenders managed to douse the blaze soon after reaching the spot.

"The fire is under control and so far no casualty has been reported," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services said.

Information about the blaze was received at 6.05 pm, following which fire tenders rushed to the spot, the fire department said.

Further details are awaited, it said.

