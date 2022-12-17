Fire breaks out in Delhi's Phoenix Hospital; 5 fire tenders on the spot

A fire broke out in the basement of Delhi's Phoenix Hospital in Greater Kailash Part 1 on Saturday morning. At least five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, India Today reported.

No casualties have been reported in the fire, according to initial reports.

The fire broke out in the basement area of the hospital in the morning. According to Delhi fire service, a call about the blaze was made at around 9 am while the fire was doused by 9:50 am.

As per the latest update, the fire has been extinguished now.

