Fire breaks out at PM Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence; 9 fire tenders rushed

A fire has been reported at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

As per report, nine fire tenders have been rushed to the spot after the fire was reported around 7:25 pm on Monday.

#UPDATE Delhi: The minor fire that broke out at Prime Minister's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, is under control now. pic.twitter.com/sARPlEud7k - ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019

News agency ANI reports that it is a minor fire and is under control now. There are no reports of any injuries or property damage so far.

According to media report, the source of fire of was an inverter.

"There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM's residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex," PM Office's official Twitter handle tweeted.

"The fire is very much under control now," it added.

There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM's residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now. - PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2019

7 Lok Kalyan Marg (formerly 7 Race Course Road) is the official residence and principal workplace of the Prime Minister. It is spread over 12 acres of land, comprising five bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi, which are Prime Minister's office-cum-residence zone and security establishment, including one occupied by Special Protection Group (SPG) and another being a guest house, though all are collectively called 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

