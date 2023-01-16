'First I lost my father...': Gurugram man loses job at Amazon India after five-year stint

Social media platforms are buzzing with the news of layoffs, especially in the tech sector. While companies have started reducing their workforce amid concerns of economic slowdown, employees are left with no choice than to remain resilient in the midst of the global crisis.

Gurugram-based Omprakash Sharma, one such name who has been impacted by the job cuts at e-commerce firm Amazon India, took to LinkedIn to share his experience.

"Year 2022 has been the most challenging year of my life. First I lost my father, after he struggled 2 to 3 months in ICU, due to which I was off from work for almost 4 months. Now on Jan 11, I am impacted by the recent layoffs done by Amazon," the software engineer said in a post.

Having spent five years with Amazon, Sharma said that it was the "most wonderful time of his job life."

"I have enjoyed every bit of it working with some of the smartest folks in the industry, and learnt great lessons of corporate life. I got the opportunity to work on large scale, customer facing, complex and innovative design problems. I am thankful of everyone who supported me during this time," he said.

Furthermore, he also encouraged people impacted by layoffs to stay positive and motivated.

"For the folks who are in the same boat, while this is tough time, stay positive, stay motivated. These small interruptions in life won’t stop from moving forward, fight back and come back stronger," the post read.

He also urged everyone to spread the word around and help him find the right opportunity.

A few days back, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed reports of yet another round of layoffs at the company. The tech giant is expected to let go off more than 18,000 employees from various countries, including India as well. According to several reports, the layoffs in India have already begun and over 1,000 employees are expected to be ousted.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy had said, “We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations.”

He added that the company's leadership was deeply aware that these role eliminations are difficult for people. "We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support," Jassy mentioned.

