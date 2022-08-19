First indigenous monkeypox test kit released

The first indigenously-developed RT-PCR kit for testing monkeypox was launched at the Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) on Friday. Developed by Transasia Bio-Medicals, the kit was unveiled by Principal Scientific Adviser to the Centre Ajay Kumar Sood.



The Transasia-Erba monkeypox RT-PCR kit is highly sensitive, but an easy-to-use test with uniquely formulated primer and probe for enhanced accuracy.



Founder-chairman of Transasia Suresh Vazirani said the kit would help in early detection and better management of the infection which the WHO declared as a public health emergency of international concern.



Scientific Secretary Arabinda Mitra, former Director General of ICMR Balram Bhargava, adviser in the Department of Biotechnology Alka Sharma and others were present at the launch-function.