‘First time in history’: Internet reacts to ‘humbled Aman’ moment on Shark Tank as Bonkers Corner founder picks Namita Thapar’s offer

A moment from Shark Tank India Season 5 has gone viral after a founder accepted Namita Thapar’s offer without waiting to hear what the other sharks had to say.

The clip has triggered strong reactions online, with several users claiming the pitcher “humbled” Aman Gupta on the show.

First Time in the History of Shark Tank, the Pitcher became the Shark 🔥🔥🔥 More Power to Shubham & Team.



First Time in the History of Shark Tank, the Pitcher became the Shark 🔥🔥🔥 More Power to Shubham & Team.

Felt Kunal would have made a good offer though ❤️❤️#FI

The moment unfolded during Shubham Gupta’s pitch for Indian streetwear brand Bonkers Corner. He was seeking ₹1.5 crore in exchange for 0.5% equity. Namita Thapar made an offer almost immediately. When Shubham asked Aman Gupta for his response, Aman said discussions and negotiations would take place later, after he made an offer.

Before the remaining sharks could speak, Shubham accepted Namita’s deal on the spot. Namita then stood up and said, “Deal done. Usko sunna nahi hai (He does not want to hear anything else). I love your vision, I love your brand. Let’s do it!”

The clip quickly drew reactions on social media. One user wrote, “Oversmartness from Aman cost Kunal. He wanted to make a deal with Shubham and was very keen. But as usual, Aman’s Bollywood dialogues and attitude caused Kunal a loss.”

Another comment read, “That is what Aman deserved. He behaved as if he was doing charity by giving an offer.”

“You are doing a business deal, and the other person is asking for the value he deserves for his work. That guy deserved respect,” another user said.

Several users also backed Shubham’s decision to close the deal quickly. “That’s a great decision by the young man. If he had waited, they would have given him a combined offer from two or three sharks. Having fewer investors is better; more can be a nightmare,” one comment read.

Another added, “Historic moment. Shubham flipped the script and nailed it.”

Namita Thapar later shared a picture with Shubham on Instagram and called it her top deal of the season.

“First time in the history of @sharktank.india, a founder has accepted an offer without hearing offers from other sharks!! But that’s Shubham Gupta for you—a unique founder and truly my No. 1 deal of Season 5! Bonkers (@bonkers.corner) FY26 expected sales are ₹180 crore with 20% EBITDA, fully bootstrapped. Need I say more?” she wrote.

She also spoke about Shubham’s personal journey. “What touched my heart is Shubham’s story. He had to drop out of college when his father’s business went bankrupt. They lost everything, even their home. Staying positive despite all the pain, taunts and rejection is what true winners are made of. I gave him a ₹300 crore valuation—exactly what he asked for—because I wanted to make it an offer too good to refuse,” she said.

In the same post, Namita outlined her plans to support the brand’s next phase of growth. “Shubham’s two biggest goals are offline expansion and tech, something his mentor Mayank Nayak and I will help him with. My personal biggest goal is to get his health back—he’s working so hard that his weight has dropped to 47 kilos. He’s been through hell and back, but from now on it’s only love and light for him. Journeys like these deserve to be seen, and founders like this deserve to be acknowledged,” she added.